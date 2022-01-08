Summit Global Investments Takes $511,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

