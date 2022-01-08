Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 20,600 First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.16% of First Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THFF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the second quarter worth $268,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

NASDAQ THFF opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $589.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.