Summit Global Investments Purchases New Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 584,250 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $3,994,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $6,230,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

CSSE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.