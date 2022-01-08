Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.25% of Nautilus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter worth $146,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 27.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 221.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $246,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $185.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLS. Truist cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

