Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.09% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.