Summit Global Investments Buys New Shares in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,785,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -213.69 and a beta of -1.04.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. Barclays raised Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.80 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

