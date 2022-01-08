Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 9,597 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of CWT opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.