Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 31,106 Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

