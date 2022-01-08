Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 1,026 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $885.59.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $774.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $807.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $815.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

