Summit Global Investments Acquires New Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.10% of National Energy Services Reunited as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,928,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 631,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.95.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Further Reading: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.