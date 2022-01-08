Summit Global Investments Acquires New Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.10% of National Energy Services Reunited as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,928,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 631,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.