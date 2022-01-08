Summit Global Investments Acquires New Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 86.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,278 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after buying an additional 798,130 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $7,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,478,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of INVA opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.