Summit Global Investments Acquires New Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

SNP stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.84. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.