Summit Financial LLC Invests $233,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 125,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $3,290,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.0% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 194,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $185.95 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

