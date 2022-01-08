Summit Financial LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

