Summit Financial LLC Buys 436 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 217,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

BK stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

