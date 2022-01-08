Summit Financial LLC Buys 207 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $195.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.14.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.