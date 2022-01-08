Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 378 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $15,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,214,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after purchasing an additional 310,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

