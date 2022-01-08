Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $43.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

SDIG opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

