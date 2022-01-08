Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 378 ($5.09).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.12) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.12) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.85) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.20) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,817,410.05). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.70 ($33,685.08).

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £605.03 million and a P/E ratio of 25.26. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 322.65.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

