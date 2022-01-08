Stratos Hits Market Capitalization of $38.02 Million (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Stratos has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Stratos has a market capitalization of $38.02 million and $1.86 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00076620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.05 or 0.07570490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00074241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,635.38 or 1.00189273 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Stratos Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,904,460 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

