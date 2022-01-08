Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several analysts have commented on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stratasys by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Stratasys by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.