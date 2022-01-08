Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $577.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 3,369.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 497,973 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

