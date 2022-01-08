Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after buying an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $2,576,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

