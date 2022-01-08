Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 4,795 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.02.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.