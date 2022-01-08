Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 204 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $218.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

