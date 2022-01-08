Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 104,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 64,987 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 10,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.