Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

