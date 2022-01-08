STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.08

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €38.08 ($43.27) and traded as high as €43.92 ($49.90). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €43.62 ($49.56), with a volume of 1,393,401 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($46.02) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.61 ($51.83).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

