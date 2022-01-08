STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €40.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($46.02) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($43.07) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.61 ($51.83).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €44.38 ($50.43) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is €43.12 and its 200-day moving average is €38.16.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

