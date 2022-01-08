Stifel Europe Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $37.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target boosted by Stifel Europe from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.39.

Get APA alerts:

APA opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in APA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in APA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.