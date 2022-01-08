Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives $27.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 976.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,718,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,834 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,555,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. 1,150,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $29.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

