State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

