State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Biogen worth $57,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10,230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after buying an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.55.

BIIB opened at $237.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

