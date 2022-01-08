State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,798 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Corteva worth $40,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.42 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

