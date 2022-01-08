State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,325 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $47,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

