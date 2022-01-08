State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,822 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $39,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.89.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $654.21 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

