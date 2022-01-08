State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 23,296 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,296 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $55,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 630.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after buying an additional 1,071,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $102,599,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,052,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,690,000 after buying an additional 831,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

