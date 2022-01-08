State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,545 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $49,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 51.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

