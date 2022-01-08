State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $62,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Humana by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,530,000 after buying an additional 190,296 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4,267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,859,000 after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Humana by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.88.

NYSE HUM opened at $367.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.28 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.92 and a 200 day moving average of $434.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

