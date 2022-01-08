State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Copart worth $34,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Copart stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

