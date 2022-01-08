State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $53.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,727 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $53,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after purchasing an additional 152,697 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

