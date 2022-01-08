State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $37.74 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $37,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

