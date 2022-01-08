State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $34,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 783,625 shares of company stock valued at $128,989,496. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.