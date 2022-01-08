State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $56,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $368.77 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

