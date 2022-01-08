State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $43,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

ROK stock opened at $327.88 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

