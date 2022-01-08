Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

