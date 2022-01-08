Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,623 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $119,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 62,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 42.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 830,284 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $91,584,000 after purchasing an additional 246,840 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.8% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 5,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

