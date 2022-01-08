Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.00

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 80.60 ($1.09), with a volume of 423488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.70 ($1.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of £323.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

