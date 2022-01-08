STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Up 24.3% in December

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,393,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

