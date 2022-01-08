Stafi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.04 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and $3.04 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stafi has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00209463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00036736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.10 or 0.00472777 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00085495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

